SLIDESHOW: Greene Co. mug shots Dec. 23-29 Here is a look at this week's mug shot slideshow from Greene County. December 23, 2018 at 12:03 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 12:09 PM Here is a look at this week's mug shot slideshow from Greene County. (Source: KAIT-TV) Arthur D. Johnson, 35, Paragould Failure to appear-misdemeanor (12/23) Ashley L. Rouse, 28, Paragould Absconding, failure to appear-misdemeanor (12/23) Allysa V. Rider, 30, Paragould Public intoxication (12/23) Jeremy D. Johnson, 39, Paragould Nonpayment of fines, failure to appear-misdemeanor (12/23) Joseph H. Scott, 23, Manila Public intoxication (12/23)