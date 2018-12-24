A-State in the NFL: Week 16

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Demario Davis delivered another clutch performance for the 2nd time in 6 days. The Arkansas State alum had a sack and a fumble recovery in the 4th quarter as the Saints beat the Steelers 31-28.
The victory gave 13-2 New Orleans the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs and homefield advantage throughout. Davis sacked Ben Roethlisberger with less than five minutes left to play. The Saints defense would stop Pittsburgh and score a go-ahead touchdown.
Pittsburgh would have one more opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Sheldon Rankins forced a fumble in the final minute, Demario would recover to secure the win.
Demario Davis (Saints)
- 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB Hit, 1 fumble recovery in win over Steelers
- 106 tackles this season (leads team)
J.D. McKissic (Seahawks)
- 1 carry for 6 yards on Sunday Night Football.
- Playing in 3rd game of 2018 after missing first 13 weeks with a foot injury
Xavier Woodson-Luster (Browns)
- Special teams tackle in 2nd quarter in win over Bengals
Kyle Wilson (Chargers)
- Active in loss to Ravens
- Made NFL debut last week after spending time on Los Angeles and Eagles practice squads.
Derek Newton (free agent)
- Waived by Saints on Friday.