A-State in the NFL: Week 16
Saints defense celebrates after forcing a turnover to beat the Steelers. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Chris Hudgison | December 23, 2018 at 10:12 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 10:14 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Demario Davis delivered another clutch performance for the 2nd time in 6 days. The Arkansas State alum had a sack and a fumble recovery in the 4th quarter as the Saints beat the Steelers 31-28.

The victory gave 13-2 New Orleans the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs and homefield advantage throughout. Davis sacked Ben Roethlisberger with less than five minutes left to play. The Saints defense would stop Pittsburgh and score a go-ahead touchdown.

Pittsburgh would have one more opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Sheldon Rankins forced a fumble in the final minute, Demario would recover to secure the win.

Demario Davis (Saints)

- 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB Hit, 1 fumble recovery in win over Steelers

- 106 tackles this season (leads team)

J.D. McKissic (Seahawks)

- 1 carry for 6 yards on Sunday Night Football.

- Playing in 3rd game of 2018 after missing first 13 weeks with a foot injury

Xavier Woodson-Luster (Browns)

- Special teams tackle in 2nd quarter in win over Bengals

- Promoted to active roster on December 13th

Kyle Wilson (Chargers)

- Active in loss to Ravens

- Made NFL debut last week after spending time on Los Angeles and Eagles practice squads.

Derek Newton (free agent)

- Waived by Saints on Friday.