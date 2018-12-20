Allegations of no pay or health insurance for Arkansas Medical Center

DE QUEEN, AR (KSLA) - Employees at De Queen Medical Center in Arkansas are worried for their job security and financial futures, as they await weeks of back pay and watch co-workers laid off.
Employees who made these statements have asked to remain anonymous because of fear of retaliation from the hospital. Several say there is no management and no one is listening to their immediate concerns.
Sevier County Health Officer Dr. Jason Lofton is on staff at the hospital, he’s heard about the allegations. He says that the physicians have asked ownership who is in charge of the hospital.
“I have had people come up to me for guidance on these issues but I don’t know what to tell them,” Dr. Lofton says. “I am very concerned with the direction of the hospital.”
Back in September 2017, 16 employees were fired and escorted them off the premises by police. The hospital transitioned to new ownership.
However according to the employees, 19 people were fired last week.
One anonymous employee mentioned a low morale at the hospital, saying many are now looking for a new job. Employees are growing anxious without pay and possibly without medical insurance just before the holiday.
Hospital president Michael Christensen could not be reached for comment and has not returned attempts for questions.
