Arkansas National Guard releases PSA detailing suicide prevention

(KAIT/KARK) - The Arkansas National Guard released a video detailing the importance of suicide prevention.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK in Little Rock, the three-minute public service announcement shows Arkansas National Guard Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Rice explaining the resources out there to help those in need, particularly among veterans.
According to the Veterans Affairs, more than 6,000 veterans took their lives each year from 2008 to 2016.
In Arkansas, the suicide rate is 18.18 per 100,000 people, much higher than the national average of 13.4 per 100,000.
“There are several things that you can do if you feel like your problems are too overwhelming. You can call the National Suicide Hotline, you can call Military One Source, or you can text to 741-741 and there is always someone there to help you,” Command Sgt. Maj. Rice said.
