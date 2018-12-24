A Better Region 8: Merry Christmas to All

(KAIT) - We hope you get everything on your list this year.
If that list includes an electronic device like a new phone, tablet, or smart television devices like an Amazon Fire or Roku, we would like to offer up a shameless plug.
Please take a moment to download the Region 8 News and Region 8 Weather apps on your smartphone or tablet.
We also have the Region 8 News APP available on Roku and Amazon Fire.
Just search KAIT where you download apps.
All the apps are free and keep you up to date on local news and weather.
You can set the weather app to notify you if there’s severe weather happening wherever you are.
And you can watch live and recorded newscasts on all the devices, again for free.
We hope you and yours are having a great Christmas and best wishes on a New Year.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.