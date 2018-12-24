Bowling for #noahstrong

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - On Sept. 10, 2018, one Jonesboro High School senior’s life changed forever.
After two visits to the local emergency room, Noah Reeves was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital by ambulance after doctors discovered a mass on his brain.
Le Bonheur was able to remove 95% of the mass but the other 5% was diagnosed as a very rare and dangerous brain tumor.
The tumor is a grade 4 Glioblastoma Multiforme, an aggressive tumor, but so is Noah’s treatment.
Noah is currently off chemotherapy but in three weeks, he will start his immunology.
On Sunday, people from Region 8 gathered together at Hijinx in Jonesboro to support Noah and his family.
Barbara Brown, Noah’s grandmother, was shocked at how many people came out to support her family.
“So many people that don’t even know him, love him, and it really touches his heart,” said Brown. “He’s a sweet boy. He’s really kind and just loving, he’s never caused us a bit of trouble his whole life, so it’s been devastating to all of us.”
Devalyn Duke, a family friend, hopes more people will continue to lift the family up during their time of need.
“We’re all praying for the family and for Noah, and we’re believing in a miracle," Duke said. “That’s what we really need here. Also, we just want people to know, even if you can’t come out to events and fundraise, just your support and picking up the phone, calling and saying hello or just sending a Christmas card, that kind of thing really lifts the spirits of the family.”
A Facebook page was developed in support of Noah, called NoahStrong.
Noah will begin a clinical trial in January.
