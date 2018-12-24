4 dead, 2 injured in house fire

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - Four people are dead after a late night house fire.
The fire started just before 11:00 p.m. at a home on Autumn Winds Drive in Collierville. Firefighters said they were able to rescue an adult and a child. They were both transported to the hospital.
Four people in the home were pronounced dead--three teens and an adult. Fire officials said the three teens were exchange students.
The two survivors, a father and son, were treated for smoke inhalation. Both are expected to survive.
Collierville Fire Chief Buddy Billings said the fire took about 20 or 30 minutes to get under control. He said crews faced heavy smoke trying to get to the six people in the home. He wasn’t sure if all six people lived in the home or if some were visiting for Christmas.
The cause of the fire is not known. Officials have not released the names of the victims.
