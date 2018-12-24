Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

A view of Tanjung Lesung beach resort is seen after a tsunami in Tanjung Lesung, Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Doctors are working to help survivors and rescuers are looking for more victims from a deadly tsunami that smashed into beachside buildings along an Indonesian strait. The waves that swept terrified people into the sea Saturday night followed an eruption on Anak Krakatau, one of the world's most infamous volcanic islands. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) (AP)