Elderly woman dies after being struck by car

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - An elderly woman died in a Thursday night after walking through an intersection in Crittenden County.
According to a recently released crash report by Arkansas State Police, Sojouring Smith, 71, of West Memphis, AR, was walking south across U.S. Highway 70 near North OK Street in West Memphis.
Around 7:30 p.m., a vehicle heading west on Highway 70 hit Smith.
The report states Smith was not in a crosswalk and was walking in the traffic lane.
It also said the road was wet due to rain at the time of the crash.
The report didn’t list any other injuries.
