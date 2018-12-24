A few sprinkles tonight

A few sprinkles have developed this evening and more showers will develop overnight. Showers will be light and won’t add up to much. Christmas day temperatures will make it to the 50s again by the afternoon. A few more showers possible on Wednesday before our best chance of rain comes on Thursday. Expect a complete washout throughout the day with most getting 0.50-1.00″ of rain. Some could get over an inch in bands of heavier rain. This round of rain will likely push Jonesboro in to the third wettest year on record. Temperatures on Thursday could be in the 60s. Highs in the 40s return for next weekend.