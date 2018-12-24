Holiday gift program provide to famlies in need

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The holidays can be hard for some families and a local program is helping to fill those needs.
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program provides gifts for children to open for Christmas.
In 2018, Salvation Army in Jonesboro said there were 991 angels that represent 344 families in the area.
Commanding Officer at Salvation Army in Jonesboro Major Anthony Baso said that if it wasn’t for the Salvation Army, some wouldn’t have toys for Christmas.
“Those same children when they grew up now are coming through our doors,” Baso said. “They are giving back because of how the Salvation Army and the community helped them growing up."
The Angel Tree program was located at various locations in the community.
Items were accepted on Dec. 16 then dropped off at the Salvation Army to distribute to parents.
