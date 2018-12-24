Iraq says it could deploy military into Syria

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018 file photo, then Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul-Mahdi, center, arrives to the parliament building, in the heavily guarded Green Zone, in Baghdad, Iraq. Abdul-Mahdi told reporters at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, that his government could deploy troops inside Syria, in the latest fallout from the U.S. decision to withdraw from the war-torn country. The prime minister said his government is "considering all the options" to protect Iraq from threats across its borders. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File) (Hadi Mizban)