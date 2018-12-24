Jonesboro man robbed, beaten in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man visiting Little Rock was found naked in the grass after a robbery on Saturday, according to police.
Around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, officers noticed a person laying naked in the grass on the 400-block of Ferry Street.
The victim said he came to Little Rock to “have a good time.”
The victim had parked his car and walked around until making contact with the suspect, who identified himself as Henry Gates.
Gates asked the victim for money, and then showed the victim Social Security income papers.
The victim said he and the suspect kept walking around, and near the intersection of Capital and Sherman, the suspect’s demeanor changed and became violent.
The victim said that Gates began to choke and punch him, causing him to lose strength, and then continued to kick him in the face.
Gates then took the victim’s clothes off, and took his iPhone, wallet and car keys.
Officers noticed the victim had a bloody nose and scratches on his arms.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Officers searched the area, but the suspect was not found.
