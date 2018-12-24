Kettle campaign falls short on funds

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Salvation Army held their annual Red Kettle campaign but noticed donation amounts were much lower this year.
Commanding Officer for Salvation Army Major Anthony Baso said this year has been a tough year for donations to the Red Kettle campaign.
“We have been down a lot of money,” Baso said. “We started out a little behind on our normal start date.”
Baso said they were $50,000 behind from the amount received last year.
Red Kettle campaign has been around since 1890.
The money raised go towards the shelter, food items and anything needed at Salvation Army to provide for those in need. Dec. 24 is the day to drop off your donations for the red kettle campaign.
The Red Kettle volunteers station outside various store area locations including Kroger, The Mall at Turtle Creek, Walmart, and Sam’s Club.
Baso said donations are tax deductible and if they can’t be dropped off at kettle locations, Salvation Army also accepts donations by check.
The Salvation Army in Jonesboro is located at 800 Cate Ave.