Man thrown from car in serious crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - A helicopter took a man to a hospital after a serious crash in the Missouri bootheel.
According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Paul W. Lafferty, 48, of Pascola, MO, was driving a vehicle north on Route B in Pemiscot County.
Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Lafferty drove off the road about a mile south of Wardell.
The vehicle overturned and the crash threw Lafferty out of it.
The crash totaled the vehicle and the report said Lafferty was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
