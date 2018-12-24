New year, higher pay: 2019 changes affecting small business

Pay is also expected to be rising, possibly later in the year, for some salaried workers. The Labor Department is expected to issue early in 2019 its regulations on which employees must be paid overtime, and which are exempt. The Trump administration is rewriting rules written during the Obama administration that would have doubled the pay threshold at which workers would be exempt from overtime, to $47,476 from $23,660. An estimated 4.2 million people would have been able to begin earning OT under the rules. The new rules are expected to raise the threshold — the question still is, by how much?