NFL ICYMI: Baker gets a win, and sends his best to Hue

FANTASY FINISH: The Lombardi Trophy? That's more than a month away. The real prizes: all that cash (and bragging rights) being doled out after Week 16, which traditionally serves as championship weekend for fantasy football. Turns out, one of the season's biggest difference-makers wasn't on many fantasy rosters — or any NFL roster — as recently as last Monday. That would be running back C.J. Anderson, picked up Tuesday by the Rams, who were without the services of Todd Gurley for their game against the Cardinals. Anderson ran for 167 yards and a touchdown, providing gobs of points for those who picked him up to replace Gurley. The Week 16 finale is only for the truly desperate: Think Phillip Lindsay (Denver) vs. Derek Carr (Oakland) on Monday night.