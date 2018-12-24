Saints narrowly upend Steelers and take top NFC seed

"That's one thing these guys have done a good job with, coming up with plays when we needed it. We've won a lot of different ways this year," Saints coach Sean Payton said after New Orleans (13-2) reached 13 victories for the third time since he became coach in 2006. "I'm proud of this team. Man, they've showed a great resolve — dealt with injuries, dealt with all the adversity you might have in a long season."