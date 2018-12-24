Shoppers hit the mall for last minute holiday shopping

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Christmas shoppers flocked the stores Monday in The Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro to get those last-minute holiday items.
Joy Davidson, Jonesboro resident said she normally isn’t a last-minute shopper but had a few extra items left on her Christmas list.
"I came in to hit the JCPenney’s salon and grabbed a few things, Davidson said. “They had some great sales.”
Salon store manager at JCPenney’s Jeannie Bonds said she has worked during the holidays over the last four years and always notices the frenzy of shoppers that come in last-minute.
"Last minute Christmas shopping this year has been unreal,” Bonds said. “We've had a very busy weekend.”
Bonds said some of the most common items sold at JCPenney’s this year is salon products, home appliances and clothing items.
To learn more about the holiday shopping hours at The Turtle Creek Mall, visit the website: http://www.mallatturtlecreek.com/
