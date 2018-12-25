The best places in America to celebrate New Year’s Eve

(WMC) - With New Year’s Eve around the corner and the majority of Americans spending up to $200 each on the occasion per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.
To help Americans ring in the new year without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities in 28 key categories. The data ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31.
Best Cities for New Year’s Eve
1 New York, NY
2 Los Angeles, CA
3 Atlanta, GA
4 San Diego, CA
5 Las Vegas, NV
6 Denver, CO
7 Orlando, FL
8 Chicago, IL
9 Washington, DC
10 San Francisco, CA
To read the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.
50+ New Year’s Facts – Traditions, Spending & More
$1.1 Billion - Estimated cost of New Year's air travel, with at least 6.4 million people expected to pay an average of $165 for a round-trip ticket.
8 in 10 Americans - Spend less than $200 on New Year's Eve.
$758 - Difference in the cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show on New Year's Eve in the most expensive (New York) and least expensive (Philadelphia) cities.
360+ Million - Glasses of sparkling wine are drunk each New Year's Eve.
To see the full infographic, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.