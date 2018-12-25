Militants attack Libya's Foreign Ministry, 3 killed

Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala gives a press conference after an attack on the ministry of foreign affairs building, in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Dec, 25, 2018. Security officials said Tuesday that a suicide bomber targeted Libya's Foreign Ministry in Tripoli, killing several people. The officials said a second attacker was shot dead by guards before he could detonate his explosive vest. No one immediately claimed the attack, which bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Mohamed Ben Khalifa) (MOHAME BEN KHALIFA)