Newborns wrapped in stockings for Christmas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Christmas stockings at Baptist Health Louisville are filled with bundles of joy this holiday.
It’s a tradition at the hospital for the past 27 years. Babies born at the hospital around Christmas Eve are bundled up in red and white Christmas stockings and Santa hats.
Cody Wart and Ali Brock’s daughter, Aubrey Rose, was due January 1st, but was born a little over a week early.
The new parents were surprised to hear the hospital provided the holiday accessory. Wart said his daughter looked amazing in the stocking. Brock said Aubrey had been crying all morning until they put her in the stocking in the nursery.
Both parents said they were looking forward to spending Christmas at home.
“I’m glad I’m home before Christmas,” Brock said. “That’s what my plan was!”
“We didn't want to spend Christmas in a hospital,” Wart added.
The hospital’s auxiliary raised funds to buy the stockings through gift shop sales and other fundraisers. When they started the tradition 27 years ago, auxiliary members hand-made the stockings for the newborns.
