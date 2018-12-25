Police investigate shooting in Newport; one person being held

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - A man was being held in the Jackson County Detention Center, awaiting charges after he reportedly shot his wife on Christmas Eve, according to Newport police.
Robert Ellis was taken into custody without incident in connection with the case.
According to a media release from Newport Police Detective Shannon Webb, officers got a call around 11:55 p.m. Dec. 24 about the incident. The first call stated that Ellis was at an apartment at Harmony Homes and would not leave.
From there, police received a second call.
“Just moments later, another call came in saying that Robert Ellis had shot his wife, Dametria Ellis,” Webb said in the statement.
Dametria Ellis was taken to a Jonesboro hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police, along with Jackson County deputies, started looking for Robert Ellis and took him into custody, Webb said.
Police also recovered the pistol used in the shooting, Webb said.
