Region 8 football players appear on All-State lists

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette has released their teams for some of the best high school football players across the Natural State. Searcy’s Drew Vest and West Memphis' Kordell Fenner appear on the first team. Osceola’s Jariq Scales makes the 2nd team. Then on the ‘Top Sophomore’ teams at quarterback a trio of Region 8 guys in Jonesboro’s Cross Jumper,Marion’s Daedrick Cali who was also named the 'Top Sophomore of the Year and Osceola’s Kam Turner. The full lists can be found on the Arkansas Democrat Gazette’s website.