Retired firefighter hangs stockings over fireplace, the only part of his Paradise, CA, home left standing

PARADISE, CA (KRCR/CNN/RNN) - A retired firefighter may have lost his home to the Camp Fire, but his holiday spirit is still going strong: he put up Christmas decorations, even though the only unscorched part of his home is the chimney.
Brian Andrews plans on rebuilding his home, which burned to the ground during the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA, and he hopes the Christmas display he put up will encourage others to keep their faith in the community.
“My number one thing after the fire was, you know, ‘My God, what’s gonna happen to my town? I mean, how’s it gonna rebuild? Are people gonna wanna just leave?’ And I thought immediately, ‘We need to stay motivated,’" Andrews said.
Andrews bought holiday supplies from a local store and hung stockings over the fireplace. He also put up Christmas lights, poinsettias and a garland and reindeer on his mailbox, according to the Paradise Post.
There’s a sign in the front yard that reads “You are not forgotten.”
“I want to keep people motivated and spirits up,” Andrews said. “I found Christmas lights and did something goofy.”
Andrews told the Paradise Post that he has received a lot of positive responses to his decorations, particularly from the neighbors he hoped to inspire.
“It’s nice to bring a smile back,” he said. “I tell everyone to not lose hope. We have a beautiful ridge up here… I know that it will bounce back. We need to stick together.”
The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive in California history, CNN reports. It burned more than 153,000 acres in Butte County, CA, where Paradise is located, killing at least 86 people and destroying almost 14,000 homes in the area.
