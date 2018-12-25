Santa makes special stop at local hospitals

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A few kids in Jonesboro got a very special visit Monday night from the head elf himself.
Santa took some time out of his busy schedule on Christmas Eve to visit a few kids spending Christmas Eve in the local hospitals, something he told Region 8 News he looks forward to every year.
Barry Forrest and his family have been visiting local hospitals to spread some Christmas cheer for over 40 years.
“We come up every year, and find out how many kids are in the hospital," said Forrest. "My father started it around 1975.”
It’s something the hospital staff said helps lift the spirits of not only the kids, but their parents as well.
“Just give the parents a chance to have a little bit of normalcy for Christmas,” said RN Candace Pierce.
Forrest took over as the head elf in 1986 and has been working with the Exchange Club of Jonesboro ever since to bring everyone a Merry Christmas.
Santa and Mrs. Clause visited children at both St. Bernards and NEA Baptist hospitals before getting back to delivering gifts.
