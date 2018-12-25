Volunteers hand out Christmas meals to seniors

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - While many are opening presents under the tree this Christmas, others are spending their time giving back.
The Metropolitan Interfaith Association is taking part in their Christmas tradition helping senior citizens.
Every year the organization delivers hundreds of meals to seniors in Memphis.
This year, volunteers plan to deliver 800 meals with turkey, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, holiday cake and juice.
The volunteers will also pass out gift bags with blankets, postage stamps and warm weather clothing.
It takes about 200 volunteers and thousands of dollars in donations to make the event happen every year.
