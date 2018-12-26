AR mayor-elect plans to fire police chief

BALD KNOB, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A man preparing to take over as mayor of a White County town already has plans for the police department.
According to NBC-affiliate KARK, Bald Knob Mayor-elect Barth Grayson sent a termination letter to Police Chief Willie McGlothin.
Grayson said he has concerns that Chief McGlothin is having an inappropriate relationship with a female officer. However, the police chief has denied that claim.
"The chief definitely needs to be held to a higher standard," Grayson said.
