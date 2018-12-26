AR mayor-elect plans to fire police chief

AR mayor-elect plans to fire police chief
The City of Bald Knob could welcome a new police chief in 2019.
By Jorge Quiquivix | December 26, 2018 at 7:08 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 7:08 AM

BALD KNOB, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A man preparing to take over as mayor of a White County town already has plans for the police department.

According to NBC-affiliate KARK, Bald Knob Mayor-elect Barth Grayson sent a termination letter to Police Chief Willie McGlothin.

Bald Knob Mayor-elect Barth Grayson discusses plans for the police department.
Bald Knob Mayor-elect Barth Grayson discusses plans for the police department.

Grayson said he has concerns that Chief McGlothin is having an inappropriate relationship with a female officer. However, the police chief has denied that claim.

"The chief definitely needs to be held to a higher standard," Grayson said.

The Bald Knob mayor-elect sent a letter to the police chief informing him of his termination.
The Bald Knob mayor-elect sent a letter to the police chief informing him of his termination. (KARK)

The mayor-elect already has an idea of who would replace McGlothin, click here to find out.

The new mayor plans on removing the police chief in Bald Knob.
The new mayor plans on removing the police chief in Bald Knob.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.