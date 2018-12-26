Arkansas State Police premieres new profile series ‘Behind The Blue’

Viewers will be able to ride along with some of the best and brightest troopers, even one special four-legged officer.
By Felicia Michelle | December 26, 2018 at 1:52 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 2:58 PM

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KSLA) - In the documentary style series Arkansas State Police officers will be profiled while on duty.

“Behind The Blue” will profile one officer each episode, showing the behind the scenes of who these officer are and why they do what they do.

The series will start in the new year on January 7th and be available on Facebook.

Here is a sneak peak of the series:

Have you ever wondered just what the troopers of the ASP do? Get to know the Arkansas State Police in our new "Behind The Blue" profile series! Starting in January, each week we will take you on a ride with some of the hardest working troopers of the ASP. Look for the series starting on January 7th, 2019!

