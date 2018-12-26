Arkansas State Police premieres new profile series ‘Behind The Blue’

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KSLA) - In the documentary style series Arkansas State Police officers will be profiled while on duty.
“Behind The Blue” will profile one officer each episode, showing the behind the scenes of who these officer are and why they do what they do.
Viewers will be able to ride along with some of the best and brightest troopers, even one special four-legged officer.
The series will start in the new year on January 7th and be available on Facebook.
Here is a sneak peak of the series:
