Two killed in crash on I-555

Two men were killed in a head-on crash on I-555 Wednesday morning. (Picasa)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 26, 2018 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 1:59 PM

POINSETT CO., AR (KAIT) - Two men were killed in a Wednesday morning crash on I-555.

According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 23-year-old Braiden Howard of Joiner and 69-year-old Kenneth Paul Book of Jonesboro were killed in the crash.

Head on collision on I-555 this morning claims two lives. (Photos/Cosmo Cossey)

Posted by Poinsett County Democrat on Wednesday, December 26, 2018

It happened at 8:49 a.m. on I-555 at the 21-mile marker between Payneway and Trumann. Officials closed the northbound lanes of I-555 for nearly 3 hours while they investigated the crash.

According to the report, Book was driving his truck south in the northbound lanes when he hit Howard’s truck head-on.

There was light drizzle and the road was wet at the time of the crash, according to ASP.

Two men were killed in a crash on I-555 in Poinsett County.

