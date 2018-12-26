Two killed in crash on I-555

POINSETT CO., AR (KAIT) - Two men were killed in a Wednesday morning crash on I-555.
According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 23-year-old Braiden Howard of Joiner and 69-year-old Kenneth Paul Book of Jonesboro were killed in the crash.
It happened at 8:49 a.m. on I-555 at the 21-mile marker between Payneway and Trumann. Officials closed the northbound lanes of I-555 for nearly 3 hours while they investigated the crash.
According to the report, Book was driving his truck south in the northbound lanes when he hit Howard’s truck head-on.
There was light drizzle and the road was wet at the time of the crash, according to ASP.
