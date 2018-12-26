Dec. 26: Dense fog, chance of rain in Region 8

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.
Today's forecast: Dense fog reported in our eastern counties this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Cloudy skies with at least scattered showers will begin today and increase Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible.
Making headlines:
A woman was airlifted to a Memphis hospital over the weekend after police say she was accidentally shot in the wrist by a man cleaning a handgun.
A man awaits charges after Newport police say he shot his wife on Christmas Eve. READ what a detective says about the case.
An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody early Tuesday, U.S. immigration authorities, marking the second death of an immigrant child in detention this month.
