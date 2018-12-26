Deputies searching for suspected SUV thief

SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for a suspected car thief that lead deputies on a chase.
According to Sheriff Mark Counts, dispatch received a 911 call around 5:31 p.m. on Christmas about a stolen GMC Yukon at the Citgo on U.S. 62 in Ash Flat.
Sheriff Counts said an Ash Flat officer spotted the vehicle driving south on Highway 167 and began to chase to Evening Shade.
The vehicle left the road and drove into the woods where the driver abandoned the vehicle and took off running.
A K9 team from the Department of Correction in Calico Rock responded and tried to track the suspect but were not able to find him.
The sheriff’s office was back out Wednesday morning looking for the suspect. Sheriff Counts said he was possibly seen in the same area. The K9 team from Calico Rock will also be back to help search.
