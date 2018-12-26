Heavy Rain Tonight into Thursday

Pockets of dense fog are still out there but should start to mix out through the rest of this evening. A low chance of a shower through this evening but the heavy rain comes overnight. Steady rain will move in at 11 PM and last to 5 AM with a line of thunderstorms moving through from 5 AM to 2 PM. Heavy rain, lightning and thunder, and some gusty winds will be possible with this line of storms. Storms will drop 1-2 inches of rainfall by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures may briefly touch the 60s Thursday afternoon. Cooler as we head into the weekend but dry. Next rain chances could come Sunday into Monday with more heavy rain possible on the last day of 2018.