Marion alum Shaun Doss named SWAC Basketball Player of the Week

Doss, a 6-5 sophomore from Marion, Ark., averaged 22.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over two games this past week. He shot an astounding 68 percent (17-of-25) from the field and 77.8 percent from the line (7-of-9) versus North Texas. Doss scored 22 points along with four rebounds and three assists, shooting 8-of-13 from the floor.