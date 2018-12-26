Marion alum Shaun Doss named SWAC Basketball Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff forward Shaun Doss has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. The league made the announcement Tuesday morning.
Doss, a 6-5 sophomore from Marion, Ark., averaged 22.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over two games this past week. He shot an astounding 68 percent (17-of-25) from the field and 77.8 percent from the line (7-of-9) versus North Texas. Doss scored 22 points along with four rebounds and three assists, shooting 8-of-13 from the floor.
At the time, the 22 point represented a career-high for Doss, but in the Golden Lions’ next game versus Missouri State, Doss dropped 23 points. Doss came into the week averaging 11.3 points per game, good for second on the team.
