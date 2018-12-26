Ministry opens doors on Christmas to those in need

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - While most places were closed for Christmas on Tuesday, a local ministry kept its doors open for those in need.
Breaking Bonds Ministries has a meal and service every Tuesday night, and the holiday season gave them even more reason to hold regular services this week.
In addition to worship, the ministry also operates a men’s faith-based rehabilitation program for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.
Brandon Murphy is a facilitator for Breaking Bonds, and he said they wanted to hold a service for anyone who might need it.
“For a lot of those trapped in addiction, it’s [the holidays] the worst time of the year,” said Murphy. “Regret and shame, they’re a huge part of addiction and what that brings, and this service tonight just happened to fall on Christmas Day and we just wanted to open our doors.”
Breaking Bonds currently houses 12 men at their in-house treatment facility, and they plan to grow after building is finished on their new house and facility.
“It’s just good to be able to help reach out to those that are hurting and sick, and that’s what we do, that’s what we take pride in,” said Murphy.
The ministry holds services every Tuesday night at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Jonesboro and everyone is welcome.
The meal is served at 5:30 p.m. and service starts at 6:15 p.m. at First United Methodist’s Wesley Hall.
The ministry holds interviews for their rehabilitation program after services every Tuesday.
If you’re interested in learning more about Breaking Bonds, you can find that here.
