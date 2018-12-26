Police: Woman injured in accidental shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A woman was airlifted to a Memphis hospital over the weekend after police say she was accidentally shot in the wrist by a man cleaning a handgun.
According to a police report, Jonesboro officers went to the 3900 block of Griffin Street around 1:05 a.m. Dec. 22 about the accidental shooting.
The man told police he had accidentally shot his friend as he was cleaning the weapon, the report noted. A witness also told police she was hanging out in a bedroom as the man was cleaning the handgun.
“Witness #1 advised that (man) removed the magazine from the gun and then the gun went off,” the report noted.
The witness also told police that they were not aware that the victim had been shot for a few seconds until they heard her screaming.
Police also interviewed the man, according to the report.
“He advised that he was cleaning the gun and removed the magazine. He advised he then checked the magazine and did not see a bullet inside,” the report noted. “He then advised he pulled the trigger so that he could disengage the slide to remove it. He advised that once he pulled the trigger, the gun went off.”
