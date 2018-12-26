Trailer destroyed in Christmas Day fire

PAYNEWAY, AR (KAIT) - Poinsett County firefighters spent Christmas Day battling a fire that destroyed a trailer in the Payneway community.
According to Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper, both Trumann and Central firefighters went to Old Payneway Lane around 4:20 p.m. Dec. 25 after getting a call about the blaze.
Kemper said the trailer, where a person did live, was fully involved as firefighters got to the scene and that the trailer was a total loss.
The cause of the fire was undetermined and no one was hurt, Kemper said.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.