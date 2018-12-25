‘You can never replace a mother and wife’: Community mourns the loss of victims in deadly house fire

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Collierville community is mourning the loss of a mother and wife this Christmas.
Kari Coudriet, 46, died in a house fire late Sunday night along with Sharron, Hoy and Aaron Naik, who are missionaries.
“You can’t comprehend a tragedy like this.” Keith Potts, United Soccer Club Director of Coaching, said. “We got texts around about midnight from some of the other soccer players saying something was happening."
Two people, a father and son, managed to get out -- four others, including Kari, were trapped inside.
“Kari was just like Danny. Terribly giving. Would do anything for you. She was totally devoted to family. She home-schooled the children.” Potts said.
The Coudriet’s were hosting the three teens from India for the holiday.
“Bringing in people to stay with them over Christmas so they didn’t have to travel back to India was just a typical act.” Potts said.
Potts started a GoFundMe page to help the Coudriet family.
Danny, who was one of the survivors, has been a soccer coach for four years.
“It was way more than just being a coach. It was being a human friend a mentor to them," Potts said.
The same way Danny touched the lives of many soccer players, Potts hopes they can do the same for the Coudriet’s even though he knows their loss is irreplaceable.
“You can never replace a wonderful mother and wife.”
Collierville Bible Church posted an update Tuesday afternoon saying Danny and his son Cole have been released from the hospital.
