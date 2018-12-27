Area utility reports calls about payment or disconnection

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - An area utility is asking its customers to be careful after the utility began receiving calls from customers about scam artists demanding payment or services would be disconnected.
According to a media release from the Kennett Board of Public Works, City Light Gas & Water, the utility has received reports about the practice. Officials say the practice has increased around the country, with the practice an attempt to get personal information from customers.
The utility is telling customers not to give out personal or financial information, including Social Security number, credit card number or banking information to any unsolicited caller and that they never demand immediate payment over the telephone.
They also ask people not to click on links or call numbers that are sent in unexpected emails or text messages, or to not allow anyone in your house to check wiring, gas pipes or appliances unless there is an appointment or a problem reported.
Customers also need to ask utility employees for their identification before allowing them into a home.
Anyone who believes that a fake bill collector has contacted them can call the utility at 573-888-5366, call the police or contact the Missouri Attorney General Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-392-8222.
