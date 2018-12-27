Authorities investigate body found in Batesville

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The body of a Louisiana man has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock after authorities found the man dead on Christmas Eve.
According to Det. Investigator Kyle Williford of the Batesville Police Department, officers went to 19th Street in East Batesville around 7 a.m. Christmas Eve and found two unresponsive males.
One of the males, Richard Louis Barberot of Lacombe, La., was found dead at the scene while the second man was taken to White River Medical Center in serious condition, Williford said.
The case is under investigation, Williford said.
