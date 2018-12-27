Company amends complaint against couple, asking where did the money go?

“The Coopers spent what is believed to be in excess of $2 million in developing, building, decorating and accessorizing a cabin and related structures on the Spring River in Fulton County. They regularly traveled. They bought jewelry and furs. They exercised no restraint over a period exceeding twenty years in living and spending like millionaires, using the money stolen from Roach,” the amended complaint noted. “Every asset of any value which is now in possession of the Coopers, either jointly or individually, is traceable to the theft of in excess of $8.9 million from Roach.”