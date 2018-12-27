December Teacher of the Month: Hannah Nelson

BROOKLAND, AR (KAIT) - The December 2018 Teacher of the Month is well thought of by her students and others, with her nomination letter saying she keeps students interested in learning complex subjects.
Hannah Nelson is a World History, Psychology and Sociology teacher at Brookland High School. She has two years of teaching experience, with about a half-year of experience in Brookland.
Nelson said she tries to help the students understand history and its importance every day, plus talked about how much the students mean to her.
“Oh, gosh, just like the fact, I get to work with them and make an impact cause that’s what I wanted to do,” Nelson said of the students.
She also said working with students can provide some challenges.
“It’s hard. Teaching is hard. And I don’t think a lot of people realize that and how much you can get attached to these kids,” Nelson said.
Nelson also tries to explain to students that history can be interesting and can provide life lessons.
“The main goal is teaching them history, yes, but along the way to other things to show them they are loved and I’ll always be here for them,” Nelson said.
