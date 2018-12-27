Firefighters save children’s Christmas presents from MA house fire

WHITMAN, MA (WBZ/CNN) - Three families displaced from their homes on Christmas Eve were still able to have happy holidays, thanks to firefighters who re-entered the damaged building and saved their Christmas presents.
Kate and James Njenga got the call that their house was on fire Monday night as they left Christmas Eve mass.
"It's hard because some of these things that you don't think that will ever happen to you, and then it actually does happen to you,” James Njenga said.
For the small Whitman, MA, Fire Department, it was all-hands on deck, as firefighters were called to work from their holiday plans. They were able to contain the fire, which started on the second floor, but it was their actions after that the Njengas consider a Christmas miracle.
After dousing the flames, firefighters re-entered all three apartments in the building and were able to remove the already-wrapped Christmas presents.
"It was tough to leave my 3-year-old daughter at home to race to a fire, but to see those kids actually get their presents back – it was nice to know you're doing the right thing,” firefighter Scott Figgins said.
Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said answering the call of duty, even on Christmas Eve, is just “the nature of the job.”
The Njengas say they’re thankful for the “amazing job” the firefighters did working to save the house and everyone in it. The parents and their two children, ages 4 and 2, are staying at a friend’s house for now.
“It's just amazing. We are so grateful. We thank God, and we are safe. The kids had a great Christmas,” Kate Njenga said.
The fire damage is estimated at $100,000. The cause is still under investigation, but firefighters said all signs point to an electrical issue. No injuries were reported.
