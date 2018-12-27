Gr8 Job: Family honors area bus station with gingerbread house

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville, Arkansas may be 1,822 miles away from Newport Beach, California, but a family in the Golden State spent the holidays building a gingerbread house in honor of a Mississippi County landmark.
According to a post on the Blytheville city Facebook page, the Chadwell family of Newport Beach built a gingerbread house after the Greyhound Bus Station in Blytheville.
The family has made gingerbread houses for 22 years.
