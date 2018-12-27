Gun Owners of America suing Trump administration over bump stock ban

Gun Owners of America suing Trump administration over bump stock ban
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a little-known device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Trump administration is moving to officially ban bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms. A senior Justice Department official said Tuesday bump stocks will be banned under the federal law that prohibits machine guns. It will take effect in late March. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Rick Bowmer)
December 26, 2018 at 8:21 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 8:31 PM

(CNN) - A gun rights group is taking the Trump administration to court over the ban on bump stocks.

The Gun Owners of America filed a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Wednesday.

The group says the ban, which was announced last week, is illegal and the lawsuit is asking for a court injunction to stop its enforcement.

Bump stocks are devices that make semi-automatic rifles fire more like automatic weapons.

They gained national attention after a gunman used them to kill 58-people at a concert in Las Vegas last year.

President Trump later promised to ban the devices.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.