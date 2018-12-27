World shares mixed, Japan rallies on Wall Street rebound

WALL STREET JUMP: On Wednesday, U.S. markets snapped a four-day losing streak and clocked their best day in more than 10 years. Investors were reassured by an official signal that President Donald Trump, who has piled criticism of the Fed on Twitter, will not try to oust chairman Jerome Powell. Markets were also buoyed by strong U.S. holiday sales. Retail sales gained 5.1 percent between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, as compared to a year ago, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. It said U.S. shoppers spent more than $850 billion this year, both online and offline.