Local gym collects toys for children

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A stuffed animal toy drive at a gym in Batesville is collecting donations to provide comfort to children in need.
Anytime Fitness in Batesville partnered with the Children’s Advocacy Center to collect the stuffed animals.
Manager of Anytime Fitness Jacklyn Byers said they saw the need after touring the center and wanted to give back.
“I think it just makes it that much more personal and I encourage even our members and the other people in our community to go and see the thought behind that,” Byers said. “How they are creating an atmosphere for children.”
Byers said that she and the owner of Anytime Fitness wanted to host the toy drive and allow their members to also give back to the community.
The toys can be dropped off at the Children’s Advocacy Center after the first of the year in 2019.
Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy Center in Batesville Lindsey Carter said they are so grateful for the drive that Anytime Fitness of Batesville is doing for the center.
“Every child that comes to see us leaves with a stuffed animal,” Carter said. “Considering that we saw 13 children the week before Christmas, the community support is very helpful!”
Carter said they want to do anything they can to soften a hard situation for the children.
