Man seriously hurt after head-on crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - A head-on crash in Dunklin County, Missouri seriously hurt a Steele man.
According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dylan R. Hicks, 25, was driving a Nissan Altima west on U.S. Highway 412 in Dunklin County.
Around 5 a.m. Wednesda, Hicks was 2 miles west of Cardwell when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan Titan Pickup truck head on.
An ambulance took Hicks to the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould with serious injuries.
Another ambulance took the driver of the other truck, Clinton McGowan, 59, of Bono, to NEA Baptist hospital in Jonesboro.
The report states Hicks didn’t have a seat belt on, but McGowan did.
The crash totaled both vehicles.
