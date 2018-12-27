Mayor-elect shares plans for new term

HARDY, AR (KAIT) - A Mayor-elect is ready to begin working hoping to restore peace back to the community.
Hardy Mayor-elect Ernie Rose said he is eager to improve the community and has a list of ideas he is ready to tackle.
First on the list, Rose said he would like to get emergency services back in working order.
“I want to bring back the coverage for local police, fire department and our utility company to have a 24-hour day service,” Rose said. “I feel like that’s something the people deserve.”
Second on the list, Rose wants to rebuild a working relationship with the community.
This comes after tensions have been high in the community leading to heated city council meetings.
“You can have differences but still get along,” Rose said. “I feel with this new council, that’s going to happen.”
Next on the list, Rose would like to bring family-oriented events to the area.
“Using the amenities that we already have such as the river, parks and our local heritage of this community.” Rose said.
Rose believes that the goals can be accomplished with hard work, common sense and teamwork.
“I would like to thank the people, both inside and outside the city limits, for their support during the election,” Rose said. “I look forward to serving the community to the best of my abilities.”
Rose will begin serving his four-year term on Jan. 1.
