Proactive policing plays major role in area town

SEARCY, AR (KAIT/KARK) - It has been said that crime does not take a holiday and an area police department spent Christmas Day working on not only stopping crime but getting to know people.
According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Searcy Police Sgt. Keith Pierson brought a news crew with him Dec. 25 to see crime in the White County town.
Pierson said authorities work to get know people every day by shaking hands and meeting people at the local Walgreens.
“All the crime going on in other cities, I want to make sure crime doesn’t happen here in the city of Searcy,” Pierson told KARK. “We are less than 50 minutes away from a major city like Little Rock, we need to stay proactive and paying attention to our community.”
Pierson said local police try to be visible as much as possible by visiting neighbors.
“The more you are seen, the more the bad guys know you are out,” Pierson said. “And the more folks in town know you care.”
Copyright 2018 KAIT/KARK. All rights reserved.